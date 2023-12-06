The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5), coming off a 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+. The Penguins lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime in their last game.

The Penguins' offense has scored 22 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 24 goals. They scored no power-play goals during that span, on 28 power-play opportunities. They are 3-4-3 over those games.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey contest.

Penguins vs. Lightning Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-130)

Lightning (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (11-10-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-3-4 in games that have required OT this season.

Pittsburgh has earned six points (2-3-2) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Penguins scored only one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

Pittsburgh has earned three points (1-6-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 13 times, earning 21 points from those matchups (10-2-1).

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 6-6-1 (13 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 5-4-2 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.04 19th 28th 3.58 Goals Allowed 2.58 6th 17th 30.5 Shots 33.4 3rd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 2nd 31.03% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 11th 82.89% Penalty Kill % 84.93% 8th

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

