The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

Marshall is 2-1 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 97th.

The Thundering Herd score just 3.9 more points per game (74) than the Dukes give up (70.1).

Marshall has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (79.4).

At home, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.6.

Beyond the arc, Marshall knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (32.6%).

