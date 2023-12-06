The Pittsburgh Penguins' (11-10-3) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for their Wednesday, December 6 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) at Amalie Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Noel Acciari C Out Lower Body Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 73 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 16th in the league.

Pittsburgh gives up 2.6 goals per game (62 total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

Their +11 goal differential is 11th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning score the second-most goals in the NHL (87 total, 3.4 per game).

Its goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the league.

Penguins vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Penguins (+110) 6.5

