The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) on Wednesday, with the Lightning coming off a victory and the Penguins off a loss.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info

Penguins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Lightning Penguins 4-2 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins concede 2.6 goals per game (62 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Penguins' 73 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 22 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 24 9 19 28 12 10 20% Sidney Crosby 24 15 11 26 20 19 59.4% Evgeni Malkin 24 10 11 21 27 24 48.7% Bryan Rust 21 10 10 20 11 13 100% Erik Karlsson 24 6 13 19 15 13 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 31st in goals against, conceding 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players