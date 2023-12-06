The Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 28 points (1.2 per game), as he has totaled nine goals and 19 assists in 24 games (playing 20:08 per game).

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has posted 26 total points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists.

This season, Evgeni Malkin has scored 10 goals and contributed 11 assists for Pittsburgh, giving him a point total of 21.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a .931 save percentage (fourth-best in the league), with 163 total saves, while allowing 11 goals (2.2 goals against average). He has put together a 2-2-1 record between the posts for Pittsburgh this season.

Lightning Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 42 points in 25 games (16 goals, 26 assists).

Through 26 games, Brayden Point has scored 12 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Steven Stamkos has 25 points for Tampa Bay, via 10 goals and 15 assists.

In 19 games, Jonas Johansson's record is 8-5-5. He has conceded 63 goals (3.44 goals against average) and has racked up 522 saves.

Penguins vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 9th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.04 19th 28th 3.58 Goals Allowed 2.58 7th 17th 30.5 Shots 33.4 3rd 20th 31 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 2nd 31.03% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 11th 82.89% Penalty Kill % 84.93% 8th

