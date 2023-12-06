Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Guentzel has scored nine goals (0.4 per game) and put up 19 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Pittsburgh offense with 28 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 11.4%.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 at Predators Nov. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby has helped lead the attack for Pittsburgh this season with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Predators Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Evgeni Malkin is a key player on offense for Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 11 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (42 total points), having put up 16 goals and 26 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Brayden Point has racked up 30 points (1.2 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.