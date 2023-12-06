For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Radim Zohorna a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

  • Zohorna has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • Zohorna has no points on the power play.
  • Zohorna averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:42 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:38 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:56 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

