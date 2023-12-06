For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Shea a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ryan Shea score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Shea stats and insights

Shea is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Shea has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 93 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Shea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:48 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

