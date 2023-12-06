The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) take the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia is 2-1 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 83rd.

The Mountaineers average just 2.0 fewer points per game (64.1) than the Panthers give up to opponents (66.1).

When it scores more than 66.1 points, West Virginia is 2-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, West Virginia put up 79.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged on the road (71.6).

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (74.6).

West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule