Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at UBS Arena. Considering a bet on Fantilli in the Blue Jackets-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Fantilli vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli has averaged 15:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In five of 27 games this year, Fantilli has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 27 games this year, Fantilli has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In seven of 27 games this year, Fantilli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Fantilli goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Fantilli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 1 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.