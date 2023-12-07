Should you wager on Alexandre Texier to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460

Texier stats and insights

Texier has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Texier averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

