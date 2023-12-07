Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - December 7
Here's a look at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-5), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Blue Jackets prepare for their matchup with the New York Islanders (10-7-7) at UBS Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Cole Sillinger
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Erik Gudbranson
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sebastian Aho
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 77 goals this season (2.8 per game), 14th in the league.
- Columbus' total of 91 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -14.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders' 68 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- Their -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-210)
|Blue Jackets (+170)
|6
