How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Thursday at UBS Arena in Elmont.
You can tune in to BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to watch as the Islanders and the Blue Jackets square off.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Islanders
|2-0 NYI
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets give up 3.4 goals per game (91 in total), 30th in the NHL.
- With 77 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 15th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|25
|1
|18
|19
|7
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|27
|13
|5
|18
|9
|12
|55%
|Ivan Provorov
|27
|2
|13
|15
|14
|5
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|27
|4
|11
|15
|11
|9
|0%
|Kirill Marchenko
|25
|8
|6
|14
|7
|16
|23.8%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- The Islanders rank 28th in the league with 68 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders have gone 5-1-4 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|23
|7
|16
|23
|32
|34
|31.2%
|Noah Dobson
|24
|6
|16
|22
|25
|10
|-
|Bo Horvat
|23
|7
|13
|20
|11
|10
|49.2%
|Brock Nelson
|24
|10
|8
|18
|9
|11
|47.3%
|Kyle Palmieri
|24
|6
|8
|14
|10
|4
|44.4%
