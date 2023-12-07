The New York Islanders (10-7-7) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-5) at UBS Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Islanders are coming off a 5-4 overtime defeat to the San Jose Sharks, while the Blue Jackets fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-190) Blue Jackets (+155) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won seven (30.4%).

Columbus is 4-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Columbus' games this season have had more than 6 goals 18 of 26 times.

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 68 (28th) Goals 77 (15th) 77 (17th) Goals Allowed 91 (30th) 17 (15th) Power Play Goals 11 (26th) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (2nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus owns a 7-3-0 record against the spread while finishing 4-5-1 straight up over its last 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Columbus has hit the over four times.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, Blue Jackets' games average 7.6 goals, 0.1 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blue Jackets' 77 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 91 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -14.

