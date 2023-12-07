Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 7?
Can we count on Dmitri Voronkov lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Voronkov stats and insights
- Voronkov has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 19.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|8:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-3
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
