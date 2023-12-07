Will Jake Bean Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 7?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jake Bean find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bean stats and insights
- Bean has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (two shots).
- Bean has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bean recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.