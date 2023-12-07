In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Mathieu Olivier to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Olivier has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-4 OT 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:00 Away L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

