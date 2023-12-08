Can we count on Alexander Nylander finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alexander Nylander score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

Nylander is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Nylander has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

