Can we expect Andrew Peeke finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke stats and insights

  • Peeke is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Peeke has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 79 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT
10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

