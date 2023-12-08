Blue Jackets vs. Blues December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Pavel Buchnevich and Boone Jenner will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Blues (-125)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSOH,BSMW,ESPN+
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Zachary Werenski has scored one goal (zero per game) and put up 19 assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Columbus with 20 total points (0.8 per game).
- With 18 total points (0.6 per game), including 13 goals and five assists through 28 games, Jenner is pivotal for Columbus' offense.
- This season, Adam Fantilli has seven goals and eight assists for St. Louis.
- In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 2-7-1 in 11 games this season, conceding 36 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 295 saves and an .891 save percentage, 46th in the league.
Blues Players to Watch
- One of the top contributors this season for St. Louis, Robert Thomas has 25 points in 25 games (eight goals, 17 assists).
- Buchnevich has nine goals and 10 assists, equaling 19 points (0.8 per game).
- Jordan Kyrou's 17 points this season are via five goals and 12 assists.
- Joel Hofer's record is 5-4-0. He has given up 22 goals (3.04 goals against average) and racked up 200 saves.
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|24th
|2.88
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|25th
|16th
|3.16
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|27th
|26th
|29.3
|Shots
|30.1
|20th
|28th
|33.2
|Shots Allowed
|33.9
|29th
|31st
|9.46%
|Power Play %
|13.58%
|26th
|20th
|78.26%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.25%
|5th
