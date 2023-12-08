Pavel Buchnevich and Boone Jenner will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the St. Louis Blues face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski has scored one goal (zero per game) and put up 19 assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Columbus with 20 total points (0.8 per game).

With 18 total points (0.6 per game), including 13 goals and five assists through 28 games, Jenner is pivotal for Columbus' offense.

This season, Adam Fantilli has seven goals and eight assists for St. Louis.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 2-7-1 in 11 games this season, conceding 36 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 295 saves and an .891 save percentage, 46th in the league.

Blues Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for St. Louis, Robert Thomas has 25 points in 25 games (eight goals, 17 assists).

Buchnevich has nine goals and 10 assists, equaling 19 points (0.8 per game).

Jordan Kyrou's 17 points this season are via five goals and 12 assists.

Joel Hofer's record is 5-4-0. He has given up 22 goals (3.04 goals against average) and racked up 200 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.88 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 3.5 27th 26th 29.3 Shots 30.1 20th 28th 33.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 31st 9.46% Power Play % 13.58% 26th 20th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 86.25% 5th

