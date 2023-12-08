Blue Jackets vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) at home on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-130)
|Blue Jackets (+105)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 24 games this season, and won seven (29.2%).
- Columbus has a record of 7-15 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus' games this season have had over 6 goals 19 of 27 times.
Blue Jackets vs Blues Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|72 (25th)
|Goals
|80 (15th)
|79 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (30th)
|7 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (26th)
|15 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (4th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus possesses a 6-4-0 line against the spread while going 4-5-1 straight up over its past 10 games.
- Four of Columbus' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 matchups, Blue Jackets' games have had an average of 7.5 goals, 0.1 more than their season-long average.
- The Blue Jackets have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (80 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 98 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th.
- Their -18 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
