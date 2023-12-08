Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Blues on December 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Robert Thomas, Zachary Werenski and others in the St. Louis Blues-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Werenski is an offensive leader for Columbus with 20 points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 19 assists in 26 games (playing 23:58 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Boone Jenner has racked up 18 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 13 goals and five assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Ivan Provorov is a key contributor on offense for Columbus with two goals and 13 assists.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Thomas is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (25 total points), having amassed eight goals and 17 assists.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavel Buchnevich has 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 10 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
