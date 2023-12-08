For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Bryan Rust a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in eight of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Rust has no points on the power play.

Rust's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 23:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:44 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 2 2 0 19:15 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:49 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

