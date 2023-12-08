The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) are just 0.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Cavaliers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Cavaliers 110

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 0.5)

Heat (+ 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-3.5)

Heat (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

The Cavaliers have covered the spread less often than the Heat this season, recording an ATS record of 9-12-0, compared to the 10-11-0 mark of the Heat.

As a 0.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Miami is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 5-9 ATS record Cleveland puts up as a 0.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 47.6% of the time this season (10 out of 21). That's less often than Cleveland and its opponents have (11 out of 21).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 3-6, while the Cavaliers are 8-6 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are 22nd in the NBA with 111.3 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank eighth with 111.1 points allowed per contest.

With 44.3 rebounds per game, Cleveland ranks 13th in the NBA. It gives up 43.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Cavaliers rank 17th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per contest.

With 14 turnovers per game, Cleveland is 21st in the NBA. It forces 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Cavaliers are draining 11.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they own a 34.7% three-point percentage (23rd-ranked).

