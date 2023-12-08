Cavaliers vs. Heat December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Miami Heat (10-8) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at 8:00 PM ET .
Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV:
Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games
- November 30 at home vs the Trail Blazers
- December 12 at the Celtics
- December 2 at the Pistons
- December 11 at the Magic
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley is averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also sinking 56.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Cavaliers are receiving 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell this season.
- Max Strus gives the Cavaliers 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Caris LeVert gives the Cavaliers 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Darius Garland is averaging 19.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Jimmy Butler puts up 20.7 points, 4.0 assists and 5.0 boards per game.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Jaime Jaquez averages 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 boards.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 14.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made treys per game.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Cavaliers
|110.6
|Points Avg.
|111.7
|109.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
