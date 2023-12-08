Find the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Cavaliers ready for their matchup against the Miami Heat (12-9) at Kaseya Center on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Cavaliers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 121-111 win over the Magic. In the Cavaliers' win, Donovan Mitchell led the way with 35 points (adding seven rebounds and six assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 14.9 3.7 3.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Back), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.