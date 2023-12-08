The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake Guentzel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

  • Guentzel has scored in eight of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 24:46 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:34 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:39 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

