The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Johnny Gaudreau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • In four of 28 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are conceding 79 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:37 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:57 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:23 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:51 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

