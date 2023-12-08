Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Gaudreau's props? Here is some information to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 19:11 on the ice per game.

Gaudreau has a goal in four of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gaudreau has a point in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Gaudreau has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Gaudreau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 79 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 2 15 Points 3 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

