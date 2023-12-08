When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kirill Marchenko score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko has scored in eight of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Marchenko's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 79 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:43 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:42 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

