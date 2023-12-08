Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Looking to wager on Marchenko's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 15:10 on the ice per game.

In eight of 26 games this season, Marchenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Marchenko has a point in 12 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 26 games this year, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Marchenko hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchenko has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 79 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 1 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

