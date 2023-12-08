Will Kris Letang Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 8?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Kris Letang to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Letang stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Letang has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Letang has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Letang recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|26:35
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|27:24
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|24:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:14
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:48
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
