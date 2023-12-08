Kris Letang will be among those on the ice Friday when his Pittsburgh Penguins play the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Letang's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kris Letang vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Letang has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 24:50 on the ice per game.

Letang has a goal in two of 25 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 25 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Letang has an assist in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 3 13 Points 7 2 Goals 4 11 Assists 3

