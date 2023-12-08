In this article you'll find a complete injury report for every NBA team -- who's in and who's out, the information you need to know.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Magic vs. Pistons Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSFL and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Suggs, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Jalen Duren, C: Out (Ankle), Joe Harris, SG: Questionable (Shoulder)

Hornets vs. Raptors Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSE and SportsNet (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

76ers vs. Hawks Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-PH and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton, PG: Questionable (Illness)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb), Trae Young, PG: Questionable (Illness)

Nets vs. Wizards Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on YES and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead, SF: Out (Foot)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Rib), Daniel Gafford, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Celtics vs. Knicks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Questionable (Calf)

Knicks Injuries: DaQuan Jeffries, SG: Questionable (Illness), Evan Fournier, SG: Questionable (Illness)

Thunder vs. Warriors Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSOK and NBCS-BA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSUN and BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Back), Duncan Robinson, SF: Questionable (Groin), Bam Adebayo, C: Out (Hip)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Questionable (Knee), Caris LeVert, SG: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSE and BSNX (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Jake LaRavia, PF: Questionable (Eye)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle), Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Spurs vs. Bulls Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSW and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins, PF: Questionable (Thumb)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Toe), Torrey Craig, SF: Questionable (Knee)

Suns vs. Kings Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on AZFamily and NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back), Kevin Durant, SF: Out (Ankle), Grayson Allen, SG: Questionable (Groin)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), Chris Duarte, SG: Questionable (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ALT and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle), Jock Landale, C: Out (Illness)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee), Malcolm Brogdon, PG: Questionable (Knee), Jerami Grant, PF: Out (Concussion), Deandre Ayton, C: Questionable (Knee)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Grant Williams, PF: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Clippers Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Jordan Clarkson, SG: Questionable (Thigh), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Out (Hamstring), Kelly Olynyk, C: Questionable (Shoulder)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee)

