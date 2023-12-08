West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ohio County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Ohio County, West Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Ohio County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Marshall High School at Wheeling Park High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Wheeling, WV
- Conference: Two Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
