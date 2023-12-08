How to Watch the Penguins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (15-8-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can turn on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network to watch as the Panthers and the Penguins square off.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Panthers Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 65 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the NHL.
- The Penguins' 74 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|25
|10
|19
|29
|13
|11
|20%
|Sidney Crosby
|25
|15
|12
|27
|20
|23
|59.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|25
|10
|11
|21
|29
|24
|48.4%
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|25
|6
|13
|19
|15
|13
|-
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 65 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers rank 17th in the NHL with 77 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|25
|17
|15
|32
|8
|15
|46%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|22
|8
|16
|24
|13
|23
|53.6%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|25
|12
|9
|21
|14
|13
|40%
|Evan Rodrigues
|25
|6
|14
|20
|8
|6
|31.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|25
|4
|15
|19
|20
|9
|50%
