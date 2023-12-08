The Florida Panthers (15-8-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network to watch as the Panthers and the Penguins square off.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs Panthers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 65 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the NHL.

The Penguins' 74 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 25 10 19 29 13 11 20% Sidney Crosby 25 15 12 27 20 23 59.9% Evgeni Malkin 25 10 11 21 29 24 48.4% Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100% Erik Karlsson 25 6 13 19 15 13 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 65 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 17th in the NHL with 77 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players