Friday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) at Amerant Bank Arena sees the Panthers favored at home (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Penguins (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.

Penguins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Penguins vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 25 games this season.

The Panthers have won 73.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (11-4).

The Penguins have been an underdog in nine games this season, with six upset wins (66.7%).

Florida is 6-2 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 2.80 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 2.10 6 17.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 1-9-0 6.5 2.10 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.10 2.20 0 0.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-4 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.