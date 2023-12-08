The Florida Panthers (15-8-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3), who have dropped three in a row, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-160) Penguins (+135) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

This season the Penguins have been an underdog nine times, and won six of those games.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 42.6% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has played nine games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs Panthers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 77 (17th) Goals 74 (23rd) 65 (4th) Goals Allowed 65 (4th) 15 (21st) Power Play Goals 7 (30th) 17 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh owns a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-4-3 straight up over its last 10 contests.

Pittsburgh has gone over the total once over its past 10 games.

The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 2.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7.

The Penguins have scored 74 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 23rd in the league.

The Penguins have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 65 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

They have a +9 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.