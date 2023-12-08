Penguins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (15-8-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3), who have dropped three in a row, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.
Penguins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-160)
|Penguins (+135)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- This season the Penguins have been an underdog nine times, and won six of those games.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 42.6% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh has played nine games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs Panthers Additional Info
Penguins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|77 (17th)
|Goals
|74 (23rd)
|65 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (4th)
|15 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (30th)
|17 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (8th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh owns a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-4-3 straight up over its last 10 contests.
- Pittsburgh has gone over the total once over its past 10 games.
- The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 2.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7.
- The Penguins have scored 74 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 23rd in the league.
- The Penguins have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 65 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- They have a +9 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.
