For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Reilly Smith a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in four of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Smith's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

