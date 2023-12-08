The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Reilly Smith, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Smith's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in eight games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Smith has an assist in six of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Smith's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 7 13 Points 4 6 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.