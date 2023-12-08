Will Vinnie Hinostroza find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.

Hinostroza's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hinostroza recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 4-3 SO 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 1-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 3:49 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 7:37 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:23 Home W 4-0 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 10:30 Away W 10-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.