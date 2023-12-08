Will Vinnie Hinostroza Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 8?
Will Vinnie Hinostroza find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Hinostroza stats and insights
- Hinostroza has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.
- Hinostroza's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Hinostroza recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|3:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|7:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|10:30
|Away
|W 10-2
Penguins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
