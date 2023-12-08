Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 8?
Should you bet on Yegor Chinakhov to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- Chinakhov has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Chinakhov has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 79 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|13:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:02
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
