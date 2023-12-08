For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Zachary Werenski a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Werenski has picked up three assists on the power play.

Werenski's shooting percentage is 1.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 79 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:09 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:26 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:16 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:07 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:36 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 4 0 4 20:10 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

