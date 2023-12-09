Saturday's contest features the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) squaring off at Convocation Center Ohio in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-72 victory for heavily favored Ohio according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marshall vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 83, Marshall 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marshall vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-10.6)

Ohio (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 154.9

Ohio's record against the spread so far this season is 3-5-0, while Marshall's is 1-6-0. The Bobcats are 5-3-0 and the Thundering Herd are 3-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd put up 73.8 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 81.4 per outing (345th in college basketball). They have a -61 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Marshall is 61st in the nation at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.9 its opponents average.

Marshall knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) at a 25.5% rate (353rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.5% from deep.

Marshall forces 12.8 turnovers per game (131st in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (277th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.