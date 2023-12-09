The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd have shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

This season, Marshall has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 183rd.

The Thundering Herd score an average of 73.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 79.4.

At home, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.6.

Marshall knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule