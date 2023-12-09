The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Marshall matchup.

Marshall vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Marshall vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Marshall has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Ohio has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Bobcats' eight games this season have hit the over.

