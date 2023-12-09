Purdue vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) face the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Alabama matchup in this article.
Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-6.5)
|161.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-5.5)
|160.5
|-230
|+190
Purdue vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Purdue has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boilermakers games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.
- Alabama has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this year.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Sportsbooks rate Purdue higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (second-best).
- Purdue has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
