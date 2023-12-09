The Drexel Dragons (5-4) are 3.5-point underdogs against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) at WVU Coliseum on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 126.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -3.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 126.5 points four times.

The average point total in West Virginia's outings this year is 130.5, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mountaineers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

West Virginia has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Mountaineers are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for West Virginia.

West Virginia vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 4 57.1% 64.0 128.8 66.5 128.3 135.5 Drexel 4 50% 64.8 128.8 61.8 128.3 132.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The 64.0 points per game the Mountaineers record are just 2.2 more points than the Dragons allow (61.8).

West Virginia has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall when putting up more than 61.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia vs. Drexel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 3-4-0 2-1 2-5-0 Drexel 5-3-0 1-0 1-7-0

West Virginia vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Drexel 13-4 Home Record 12-3 3-8 Away Record 3-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.