Can we count on Adam Fantilli finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in seven of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Fantilli's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.