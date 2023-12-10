The Columbus Blue Jackets, Adam Fantilli included, will meet the Florida Panthers on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fantilli are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Adam Fantilli vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 15:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Fantilli has scored a goal in seven of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fantilli has a point in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Fantilli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 29 games played.

Fantilli's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Fantilli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 1 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

